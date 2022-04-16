Coming soon: Luxury cabin in space with panoramic windows & refreshment bars

A new entrant in the space tourism market promises customers views of the Earth's curvature from the comfort of a luxury cabin, lifted to the upper atmosphere with a giant balloon.

Space Perspective revealed illustrations of its swish cabins, which it hopes to start launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida from late 2024. More than 600 tickets have so far have been sold at $125,000 each.

