The more, the merrier is such an apt saying for a comedy movie that has a number of talented actors and actresses acing their characters to make a movie an absolute laugh riot. These evergreen movies are not only remembered for their stories and comical timings but the vast cast they have and minute details are given to each and every character.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 movies with an ensemble cast that are treat to our eyes and happy tears on our faces.