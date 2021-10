Comebacks and kings: Five things we learned from Indian Premier League 2021

We look at five key lessons from the 14th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 tournament, which was halted in India due to the coronavirus pandemic and concluded in the United Arab Emirates.

Chennai 'still' kings

Once mocked as a "Dad's Army", M.S. Dhoni's Chennai proved their supremacy with their consistency as they battled to their ninth IPL final.

From 40-year-old Dhoni to Dwayne Bravo at 38, Chennai had six players over 35 in their squad. But they left their younger rivals behind as they became the first team to make the playoffs and then a direct entry into the final.

Dhoni hinted he will stay for at least one more campaign, when he said: "Still I haven't left behind" to commentator Harsha Bhogle's remark about the legacy he wanted to leave.

Chennai made a stunning comeback after failing to make the playoffs in 2020 but Dhoni knows that youth matters and a few of the ageing stars will be missing when Chennai regroup for the 2022 tournament.

(Photograph:ANI)