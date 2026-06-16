/Combat history and operations: How B-52 bomber became backbone of US strategic air power

Referring to the "Christmas bombings," Operation Linebacker II for 12 days represents the most intensive bombing campaign in military history. Ordered by President Richard Nixon following a standstill in peace negotiations, the US deployed more than 200 B-52s to execute 730 sorties, dropping over 20,000 tonnes of ordnance on Hanoi and Haiphong.

On the opening night, 129 B-52s launched from bases in Guam and Thailand encountered heavy resistance, facing over 200 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), which downed three bombers. Throughout the 12-day offensive, the US lost 16 B-52s and 43 crew members. The campaign concluded on December 29 when North Vietnamese authorities signalled a willingness to resume peace negotiations.