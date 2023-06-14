Colour-block outfits: Inspiration from celebrities who have mastered colour blocking

| Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

If you're someone who loves colours or someone who desperately wants to wear anything but black, try colour-blocking. Colour blocking is the perfect way to incorporate colour into your outfits while looking fresh, especially, during summers. You can practically pair any colours of your liking together if you learn how to identify the tone. In laymen language, colour blocking includes pairing two or more solid colours, whether clashing or matching is up to you. The key is to establish clear contrast. This is a bold way to create a summer look compatible with the increasing heat while looking attractive. Pair warm and cool tones together for an even more elevated look. The best part is colour blocking can be done with both traditional as well as western outfits. If you're looking for inspiration, take a look at the celebrities below.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has time and again rocked colour blocked outfits. She has paired cool and warm tones like pink and orange respectively in the tube corset top and pants. In the traditional anarkali, she has played with two cool tones blue and green which give a fresh look in summers.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Samantha Prabhu

Samantha played it safe with the famous pink-red colour combination. She wore this unforgettable combination of a cut out red top and pink pants on her first-ever appearance on Koffee With Karan with Akshay Kumar after her divorce.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While playing with bright colours it becomes important to balance it out with minimal, neutral makeup and jewellery. Kareena Kapoor is wearing complementary cool colours here with her neon green skirt and teal one-shoulder top. The transparent PVC heels make sure that everything is cohesive. In the second picture, she is wearing everyone’s favourite colour combination — pink and red.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been seen wearing a lesser-worn combination. Ananya in an orange blazer with a pink dress. What makes the look even more put together is accents of orange on the pink dress which makes it match with the blazer.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon proves that black is not entirely ruled out in colour-blocking and can be used to your advantage. She is wearing a black blazer dress with pink sleeve ends matching the fuchsia silk sash wrapped around, making it the perfect nighttime summer look.

(Photograph: Instagram )