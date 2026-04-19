/‘Rhodes, returns and main-event chaos’ - Top 5 biggest takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1

The main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 42 was nothing short of chaotic. From bloodshed to interference, the fans witnessed it all. Even though the challenger, Randy Orton, was the favourite to win his record 15th world title, he fell shy of the mark, with Cody Rhodes retaining his championship. However, the real story began afterwards when "The Viper" unleashed his 2009 persona, hitting the bloodied Rhodes with a sickening punt to the head to conclude the night.