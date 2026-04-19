/‘Rhodes, returns and main-event chaos’ - Top 5 biggest takeaways from WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 had everything fans wanted. From marquee returns to several titles changing hands and chaotic main-event action, Night 1 in Las Vegas was spectacular. Here are the top 5 moments from WrestleMania 42 Night 1.
The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas erupted in joy with some massive comebacks. While the 17-time world champion John Cena, this edition’s host, opened the show, Paige returned to the biggest pop of the night. Bron Breakker also made a shocking return, stunning the audience.
From the women’s tag titles to the Intercontinental Championship, gold changed hands at the "Show of Shows." Paige was crowned the new tag champion alongside Brie Bella, while Becky Lynch won back her Intercontinental title from AJ Lee in another crowd-puller match.
The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, seized her biggest moment yet by beating the WWE Women’s Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, to win the title for the third time.
In a massive, heartwarming moment midway through the opening segment, former Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance to announce her pregnancy, to the shock and ecstasy of the crowd.
The main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 42 was nothing short of chaotic. From bloodshed to interference, the fans witnessed it all. Even though the challenger, Randy Orton, was the favourite to win his record 15th world title, he fell shy of the mark, with Cody Rhodes retaining his championship. However, the real story began afterwards when "The Viper" unleashed his 2009 persona, hitting the bloodied Rhodes with a sickening punt to the head to conclude the night.