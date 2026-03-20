/CO2 to fuel? Scientists convert greenhouse gas into clean energy: Here's how

In contrast, single-atom catalysts offer a more efficient solution. By utilising metals at the atomic level, researchers can maximise the use of limited and expensive materials. This approach can even make the use of precious metals viable for industrial purposes. Additionally, working with isolated atoms can alter the way the catalyst performs and behaves during reactions. "Indium has already been used in this catalyst for over a decade," says Pérez-Ramírez. “In our study, we show that isolated indium atoms on hafnium oxide allow more efficient CO2-based methanol synthesis than indium in the form of nanoparticles containing large numbers of atoms.”