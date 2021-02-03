Cloud, music, AI: How Jeff Bezos turned Amazon into the 'everything store'

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos built his company from a Seattle garage at the dawn of the internet age in 1994.

Bezos: Sultan of online retail

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos decided to step down as CEO of the company after a 27-year rule at the top as the Sultan of the online retail giant.

The Amazon chief's decision came even as the company beat estimates for holiday-quarter sales. Bezos named Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy as the chief executive officer.

Jeff Bezos will step down later this year. His journey caps a startup miracle which he built from a Seattle garage at the dawn of the internet age in 1994.

