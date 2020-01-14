How climate change is unleashing nature's fury on the world

From Pakistan to Venice, the world is facing drastic climate changes. Here are some countries having unexpected climates like cold waves, snowfall and more.
The severe winter weather left at least 30 people dead in Pakistan, including 14 in the past 24 hours in southwestern Baluchistan province, according to provincial disaster management chief Imran Zarkon. Most of the deaths occurred when roofs collapsed under heavy snowfall.
(Photograph:AFP)
Temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts, with Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office urging residents to keep warm and avoid venturing to isolated places.
According to reports, Saudi Arabia's mountainous region - Tabuk in particular have been hit by a snowstorm.
(Photo Credits:Twitter - @abdualaziz_666)
(Photograph:Twitter)
During this winter, the government reported 51 deaths from cold-related diseases, 10 of them in Panchagarh. Since November 1 last year, as many as 3,38,809 have been affected by cold-related diseases, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.
The cold wave has also turned into a headache for farmers who say they fear losing crops if the weather persists.
(Photo Credits: Twitter- @its_me_j2)
(Photograph:Twitter)
In Afghanistan, harsh weather conditions led to the deaths of at least 24 people, according to the ministry for disaster management.
Afghan capital, Kabul, where temperatures dropped to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, abandoned driving and struggled to get to work on snow-covered roads.
(Photograph:AFP)