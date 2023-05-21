Climate activists turn Rome's iconic Trevi fountain black

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: May 21, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Climate activists in Italy made a powerful statement by turning the water of Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain black. They reportedly did this to draw attention to the recent devastating floods in the country's northeast, which claimed the lives of 14 individuals. As per the activists, the floods which are being described as the worst in a century were just "a warning".

Black water for a dark future

The activists, affiliated with the anti-climate change organisation 'Last Generation', entered the iconic fountain and poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into it before being removed by the police.

'A warning'

They warned that the recent flooding was merely "a warning". The flooding in the Italy's northeast, has been described as the worst in a century. About six months' worth of rain fell within 36 hours, displacing more than 36,000 people and incurring significant financial losses.

Our country is dying

As tourists observed the protest, capturing the moment in photographs and expressing a range of reactions from applause to boos, the activists cried out, "Our country is dying!" The police, as per AFP, not only removed the protesters but also confiscated their banners denouncing government-funded fossil fuels.

Humanity's black future

One participant, identified as Mattia, 19, told the news agency that he is participating in the protest in response to the recent tragedy in Emilia Romagna, stating that it "is a forewarning of the black future that awaits mankind".

Climate crisis comes knocking

Last Generation highlighted a report by the Bank of Italy, published earlier in the month, revealing that 23 per cent of Italian homes are at risk of flooding, with an estimated annual cost of three billion euros. The group criticised the Italian government, accusing it of cutting resources for soil protection and failing to adequately address climate change mitigation while the climate crisis intensifies, causing riverbanks to break and fish to flood the streets. "While the climate crisis knocks at the door, breaking riverbanks and flinging fish into the streets, the Italian government cuts resources for soil protection" and fails on climate change mitigation, it said.

Iconic fountain unharmed

Last Generation clarified that the carbon liquid used in the protest did not cause damage to the fountain, as the ink used was vegetable-based carbon liquid. However, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the Trevi fountain's clean-up would "cost time, effort and water, because this is a fountain which uses recirculating water". "We now have to empty it, and throw away 300,000 litres of water," he said.

