Had decades but chose not to

The group claims that "The Crown is one of the largest landholders in The UK and has had decades to transition to plant-based farming and rewilding but has chosen not to."

As per Beau King Houston, one of the protestors “The Royal family has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so. This transition is common sense and simple, we all win. 76% of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere. This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act.”

(Photograph:Twitter)