Clear skies as pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has emerged as a silver lining for the environment as the global lockdowns imposed to curb it has significantly reduced the carbon emissions worldwide. Due to this reason, pollution has declined and skylines have become clearer.

Let's take a look at them:

Los Angeles, California

A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in the city.

Covid-19 has led to a drop in demand for coal and oil, resulting in the emissions slump in the US.

(Photograph:Reuters)

New Delhi, India

The two pictures show the India Gate war memorial on October 17, 2019 and after air pollution levels started to drop during a 40-days nationwide lockdown in India.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Athens, Greece

A view of the city of Athens with the Acropolis hill seen in the middle in Athens, Greece.

A significant drop in air pollution readings has been observed in Athens since the government took strict precautionary measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

North Jakarta, Indonesia

The picture shows the wreckage of a wooden boat as smog covers the sky in North Jakarta, Indonesia and a view of the same location.

Jakarta has reported a slight improvement in air quality after an emergency was declared in the country.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Milan, Italy

A combination picture shows a view of the Italian Alps amid dense fog and smog January 8, 2020 in Milan, Italy, and the same view on April 17, 2020.

Italy has recorded second most number of deaths due to covid-19.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Islamabad, Pakistan

A combination picture shows people looking at Islamabad, Pakistan, from the Daman-e-Koh viewing point, August 3, 2017 and the same location on April 20, 2020.

Environmentalists have warned that the reduction is temporary and that a government stimulus if directed at ramping up production among heavy polluters could reverse the environmental gains.

(Photograph:Reuters)

