Clear skies as pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has emerged as a silver lining for the environment as the global lockdowns imposed to curb it has significantly reduced the carbon emissions worldwide. Due to this reason, pollution has declined and skylines have become clearer.
Let's take a look at them:
A combination picture shows people looking at Islamabad, Pakistan, from the Daman-e-Koh viewing point, August 3, 2017 and the same location on April 20, 2020.
Environmentalists have warned that the reduction is temporary and that a government stimulus if directed at ramping up production among heavy polluters could reverse the environmental gains.
(Photograph:Reuters)