/ Cleaner than bottled water? The science behind astronauts sipping purified urine in space

Water plays multiple roles aboard spacecraft, it's not just for quenching thirst. Aside from sustaining astronaut health, it regulates cabin temperature, supports hygiene, and even shields from cosmic radiation. On long missions beyond Earth orbit, resupply from Earth will be impossible, which makes water recycling critical. “The regenerative ECLSS systems become ever more important as we go beyond low Earth orbit,” said Jill Williamson, ECLSS water subsystems manager according to a release by NASA. “The inability of resupply during exploration means we need to be able to reclaim all the resources the crew needs on these missions", he added.