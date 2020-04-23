Civilians and charities raising millions for coronavirus relief fund

The coronavirus pandemic has put on hold many key moments in the fundraising calendar, including marathons and other sporting events. But this hasn’t stopped people raising massive amounts for charities, while still observing self-isolation rules.
Let's take a look:
The 99-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore wanted to raise funds for NHS Charities Together, a UK-based charity supporting the work of the National Health Service, by walking 100 laps of his 25 metre long garden before his 100th birthday.
He quickly broke through his original target of £1,000, and thanks to media coverage has now raised more than £14 million with donations from more than 64,000 people.
(Photograph:AFP)
A San Diego-based family is on a mission to raise $100,000 to supply intensive care beds with phone chargers so that people in isolation are still able to talk to their loved ones.
Paediatrician Dr Steve Hefler was hospitalized and quarantined with coronavirus, and his family became unable to contact him after his phone battery ran out of charge.
His family want to ensure others are able to stay in touch at this crucial time
(Photograph:Twitter)
Formerly the American Refugee Committee, Alight is supporting local operations in nine countries where they have had an ongoing, long-term presence. Efforts include increasing access to WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) facilities in refugee settlements and supplying protective equipment for medical staff.
(Photograph:Reuters)