Civilians and charities raising millions for coronavirus relief fund

The coronavirus pandemic has put on hold many key moments in the fundraising calendar, including marathons and other sporting events. But this hasn’t stopped people raising massive amounts for charities, while still observing self-isolation rules.

Let's take a look:

 

100 laps before 100

The 99-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore wanted to raise funds for NHS Charities Together, a UK-based charity supporting the work of the National Health Service, by walking 100 laps of his 25 metre long garden before his 100th birthday.

He quickly broke through his original target of £1,000, and thanks to media coverage has now raised more than £14 million with donations from more than 64,000 people.

Skipping Sikh

Rajinder Singh, a 73-year-old man of the Indian origin and belonging to the Sikh community in United Kingdom.

Being a keen runner he started skipping to keep fit and help Britain by raising funds for NHS while the country is under a lockdown.

 

A million masks

Another fundraiser on the GoFundMe platform is A Million Masks, organized by three New York City residents to raise money to buy emergency Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline hospital workers in the city.

Keeping connected

A San Diego-based family is on a mission to raise $100,000 to supply intensive care beds with phone chargers so that people in isolation are still able to talk to their loved ones.

Paediatrician Dr Steve Hefler was hospitalized and quarantined with coronavirus, and his family became unable to contact him after his phone battery ran out of charge.

His family want to ensure others are able to stay in touch at this crucial time

Alight

Formerly the American Refugee Committee, Alight is supporting local operations in nine countries where they have had an ongoing, long-term presence. Efforts include increasing access to WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) facilities in refugee settlements and supplying protective equipment for medical staff.

 

CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation works in close collaboration with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly deploy private and philanthropic funds where they are needed most during emergency outbreaks.

