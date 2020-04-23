Civilians and charities raising millions for coronavirus relief fund

The coronavirus pandemic has put on hold many key moments in the fundraising calendar, including marathons and other sporting events. But this hasn’t stopped people raising massive amounts for charities, while still observing self-isolation rules.

100 laps before 100

The 99-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore wanted to raise funds for NHS Charities Together, a UK-based charity supporting the work of the National Health Service, by walking 100 laps of his 25 metre long garden before his 100th birthday.

He quickly broke through his original target of £1,000, and thanks to media coverage has now raised more than £14 million with donations from more than 64,000 people.

(Photograph:AFP)