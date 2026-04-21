/Civil Services Day 2026: Which countries have the biggest public Sector? Full list inside

According to the International Labour Organisation, as of 2023, there are nearly 21.6 million people working in the public sector out of the total workforce of 161 million. It is approximately 13.41 per cent of the total workforce, which is relatively lean compared to Nordic or transition economies like Cuba, 77 per cent or Norway, 32 per cent. However, with the election of Donald Trump to the White House for his second term, there has been a significant crackdown on the public sector, with a decline in the Federal Government employees by 8,000 in March 2026.