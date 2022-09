A concept turned into reality

Citroën, which is part of world No. 4 carmaker Stellantis, and BASF have succeeded in turning popular legend into reality.

"It's more than just a concept car like you're used to seeing," Citroën director of future products Anne Laliron told Reuters. "It's almost an expression of new lifestyles."

Designers at Dacia, the low-cost brand of Renault, have also tried their hand at this exercise, coming up with the "Manifesto" concept car. Unveiled in mid-September, it also seems to have come out of a "Mad Max" movie, set in a post-apocalypse world where oil is worth more than gold.

Dacia's off-roader is a bare-bones vehicle focused on the basics, including a cork dashboard where you can pin a good old-fashioned paper road map in the event there is no signal for GPS navigation.

(Photograph:Reuters)