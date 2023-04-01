Citadel, Jubilee and more: April guide for binge-watch

| Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

The new month has a new batch of movies and shows coming to entertain us. In April, we are going to have some of the most anticipated drama that we have been waiting for a while. The first show that should be on your binge list is Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden's spy thriller Citadel, which is going to be high on action. Other shows that had the audience excited are Sima Taparia's Indian Matchmaking: Season 3, Jubilee and Shantanu Maheshwari, and Tanya Maniktala's new series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, among others. As the new month begins, here we have combined all the shows and movies released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ this April.

Poster of film Jubilee

Streaming on: Amazon Prime



Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show takes you back to the golden age of Indian cinema. The fictional drama set in 1947 chronicles the lives of a studio boss Prosenjit, a powerful man and a producer, and his trusted aide Binod Das played by Aparshakti, who went on to become a huge star, but is still fighting with his dark past. The 10-episode series features a gamut of stars including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, Arun Govil, Sukhmanee Lamba, Aarya Bhatta, Narottam Bain, Alok Arora and Suhani Popli in pivotal roles. Part one, which will include the first five episodes will premiere on April 7, meanwhile, part two will release on April 14.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Still from 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'

Streaming on: Amazon Prime



The fifth and final season of Rachel Brosnahan's superhit shows The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will release on April 14. The show's official synopsis reads: “After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through season four, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to ‘Go forward’ and fight for her ascent to stardom — equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.” The first three episodes of the series will stream on April 14, while the rest of the episodes will release weekly wise on every Friday. The show stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. The series finale episode will air on May 26.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Citadel

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy-thriller is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year. The groundbreaking global series premieres on April 28, with new episodes released weekly every Friday through May 26. The official synopsis of the show reads: Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Indian Matchmaking

Streaming on: Netflix



Indian Matchmaker Sima Taparia or Sima aunty is all set to make a comeback this month and will do again her job of matchmaking. Created by Smriti Mundhra, the third season of the series will premiere on April 21. The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads, "From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mrs Undercover

Streaming on: Zee5



Radhika Apte is playing the role of an extraordinary housewife in this forthcoming spy series. Directed and written by debutant director Anushree Mehta, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma, and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The show revolves around Durga (played by Radhika Apte) a clumsy housewife who moonlights as a spy in this hilarious film. Recruited by the Special Force, she is called back on the job after 10 years. However, in these 10 years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a housewife, taking care of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and demanding patriarchal husband. The show will release on April 14.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Streaming on: Netflix Directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the series stars Shantanu Maheshwari as a shy dentist and Tanya Maniktala as a rebellious vampire, who falls in love with Shantanu's character. The show will premiere on April 20.

(Photograph: Twitter )