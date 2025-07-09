/Churu plane crash: What is a ‘Strike Fighter Jet’ and why IAF’s Jaguar may be India’s last?

Not all fighter jets are built to dogfight in the skies. Some are designed for a different kind of warfare, one that hits deep, flies low, and destroys high-value targets with precision. These are called strike fighter jets, and the IAF’s Jaguar has been India’s most iconic one for over four decades.

But as India moves toward modernisation, the Jaguar could be the last of its kind. Here's what makes a strike fighter jet unique and why the Jaguar’s era may soon come to a quiet end.