Churu plane crash: How many Jaguar fighter jet does the IAF have and how many are for training?

The SEPECAT Jaguar, fondly called Shamsher, remains one of the Indian Air Force’s oldest strike jets—yet it continues to fly front-line missions. But just how many Jaguars remain, and what portion serve in combat vs. training roles? Here's a breakdown.
As of April 2025, the IAF operates approximately 115 Jaguar aircraft, down from the original 140 inducted between 1979 and 2008. This includes jets assembled under licence by HAL, as well as airframes sourced from overseas when needed . However, about 83 of these are service-ready, giving a mission‑capable rate of around 72 per cent.
Among the fleet, the single-seat Jaguar IS variant (around 78 jets) forms the backbone of four strike squadrons, armed for ground-attack and deep-penetration missions. The dual-seat Jaguar IB (27 aircraft) serve as trainers, offering simulated combat and back-seater instruction for strike pilots. Additionally, eight Jaguar IMs are dedicated to maritime roles, used by the No.6 Squadron for anti-ship missions.
The Jaguars are fielded across six squadrons:
The 27 Jaguar IB trainers are flown in the same squadrons as IS variants. They enable new pilots to familiarise themselves with strike operations, weapons bays, and low-level flight regimes. While they’re essential to groom future combat pilots, older IBs face the same ageing‑airframe issues and are part of the Jaguar retirement roadmap.
The IAF plans a phased retirement of about 60 older Jaguars (mostly DARIN-I/II variants) between 2028–2031, replacing them with advanced Tejas Mk1A and later Mk2 jets. Meanwhile, 60 mid-life Jaguars are being upgraded to DARIN-III standards, equipped with AESA radar and ASRAAM missiles, extending their service into the mid‑2030s.
With one of the oldest strike platforms still in active service, the Jaguar faces maintenance headaches, limited spare parts availability, and ageing airframes, all while holding significant strike capabilities. Understanding how many are left, and how many are relegated to training, helps paint the picture of where the IAF stands in its transition to modern jets.