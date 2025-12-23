/Christmas 2025: 7 simple festive recipe ideas to try this holiday season

Are you looking for some simple yet delicious holiday recipes for your Christmas 2025 dinner? From roast chicken to mince pies, here are seven recipe ideas for your festive meal.
Christmas has arrived, and now it's the time to indulge in some festive dishes with your family. From baking cakes to cooking an elaborate meal, this festival is all about savouring comfort meals together. So, if you are planning to celebrate Christmas 2025 at home, here are some easy and traditional holiday recipes for your family dinner.
Nothing screams Christmas more than gingerbread cookies. Crafted as gingerbread men, decorated houses, and more, they are very popular in Europe and North America. These spiced cookies date back to medival period, and were initially shaped into animals, saints, and ornate designs for winter fairs. Gingerbread cookie dough is made with molasses and spices like ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. You can also use icing, sugar crystals, and candied fruits for decoration.
This is a British Christmas dish that is loved across the world. Rich and packed with dried fruits, it also contains spices. At some places, the dish is also known as plum pudding, even though it doesn't contain plums. All you have to do is combine raisins, currants, dates, treacle, and brandy or rum, and steam it to perfection.
What can be better than a cup of eggnog on Christmas? This iconic drink is made with eggs, milk, and sweeteners like honey or syrup, and is perfect for any winter celebrations. The creamy beverage can also be served with a hint of spice. In many families, the traditional recipe is passed down through generations.
The main course menu of Christmas is incomplete without roasted turkey. Since the 16th century, it has held a special place in English households. But you can also replace this bird with a chicken. The dish is often served with gravy, stuffing, and roasted vegetables. Make sure to roast it slowly at 165 degrees C and let it rest for a few minutes.
Another classic dish for your Christmas dinner. This traditional British dish features small, sweet pies filled with a mix of dried fruits, spices, sugar, nuts, and spirits. Initially, suet from meat was used as well, but modern versions are ideal for vegetarians also. They can also be flavoured with cinnamon and orange zest, and should be baked until golden.
This non-alcoholic winter drink features the warmth of the spices. It is made by combining pomegranate, grape, and cranberry juices, with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. Mulled wine is finished with fresh ginger juice. This comforting drink is family-friendly and great for a family Christmas gathering.
Though not quite visible on the Christmas table alongside other elaborate dishes, mashed potatoes are a must-have on the festive menu. It is a versatile dish that pairs perfectly with gravies, roasted meats, and vegetables. You can customise mashed potatoes with butter, cream, feta, or herbs for a festive twist.