Christmas 2022: Nail art ideas to inspire your holiday manicure

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to show our holiday spirit with our clothes, makeup and even nails. This year, you can either go classic with red and green Christmas-inspired nail art designs or you can take the unconventional route and opt for periwinkle blue, lilac or pastels to add a unique spin on some iconic seasonal designs. Check out some gorgeous Christmas nail designs to put you in the festive mood!

If you are planning to wear neutral shades for Christmas festivities instead of bright reds and greens, opt for this nail art. With a beige or cream base, you can go for a white 3D snowflake design along with a few hearts. You can also ask your nail tech to add some glitter to add the oomph factor to the design.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Make your basic white and red combo more dynamic by adding cool plaid accents and some silver or gold glitter. Gold foils also look great with such nail art designs.

(Photograph: Instagram )

If bright shades or jewels don’t excite you, opt for something minimal. Get glitter stars in red or green colours on a nude base or opt for an elaborate french manicure design with hints of holiday shades. Oval and square shapes look great with minimal designs.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Gingerbread nail arts are my personal favourite because the colour beige never goes out of fashion. They look quirky, fun and cute. And, complement almost every outfit.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Having a little snowman and a Santa painted on your nails with a red background can definitely help you get into the festive mood. As an extra element, you can ask your nail tech to create some snowflakes next to the snowman with silver glitter. Don't forget to use cuticle oil after getting your nail extensions done.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Get a french manicure in green or red colour if you do not wish to spend hours at a nail salon. This design is super simple, quick and easy to make. And, if you are good at doing your own manicure at home, you can opt for this design as it won't take more than a couple of minutes to create.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Here's another non-traditional Christmas nail art. If coffin nails are your thing and you love some glitter and sparkle in your life, opt for this nail art design. Get some stones embellished on one of the fingers with a matte base and finish with a top coat.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Stiletto nail shape looks striking and stunning with almost every nail art. But, the best part is that they make your hands look slender and sleek. For this particular design, you will need some stickers, glitter and foils.

(Photograph: Instagram )