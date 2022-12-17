Christmas 2022: Best destinations to celebrate Xmas this year

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

What better way to celebrate Christmas than to see cities around the world transforming every December to mark one of the jolliest times of the year? With Santas filling the streets to distribute sweets among kids and families heading on holidays to make memories with their near and dear ones, the festive mood has started to kick in. If you still haven't decided on your Christmas destination for 2022, here's a quick travel guide!

New York City, United States of America

There is just so much to do during Christmas in New York City that one can never get bored or run out of options to make the festive season magical. Whether it's going for an ice skate session at Rockefeller Center or lurking around 34th street or doing window shopping on Fifth Avenue, the festive vibes will follow you everywhere.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Christmas in Dubai is celebrated in a true, over-the-top fashion. Trees across the city are decorated with lights. Markets are decorated with candy canes, snowflakes and Santas. And, carnivals are organised across the city for people to enjoy scrumptious dishes, fun rides and a lot more. You can visit the Winter Wonderland, ice skating rink and indoor ski slopes in Dubai Mall. Or, you can head on a desert safari with your loved ones.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Copenhagen, Denmark

To celebrate Xmas in Denmark, you can visit amusement parks in Tivoli Gardens or alpine village-style Christmas markets. Make sure that you try, Andesteg, a traditional Danish holiday dish of crispy, succulent roast duck served with prunes and apples.

(Photograph: Instagram )

London, United Kingdom

Decorated Georgian townhouses, lively pubs and a dash of Dickensian charm, Christmas celebrations in London have a timeless appeal. After enjoying the perfect afternoon tea at your hotel, you can spend the day shopping in Xmas markets. At night, you can enjoy a martini at a pub.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Quebec City, Canada

At Quebec City, which is one of the oldest cities in North America, you will find several quaint shops and bistros, all decorated for the festive season. You can also witness one of the city's oldest traditions, the Au 1884 toboggan run by Château Frontenac.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Goa, India

Around the time of Christmas every year, Goa basks in festivities and is decked up like a bride. From carnivals to flea markets and outdoor parties, several events are organised around the city around the months of November and December. Since the festivities are all over the place, you can hit the streets anytime during the day and begin celebrations with locals.

(Photograph: Instagram )