Christmas 2021: Some quick and easy recipes to celebrate holidays

Instant Pot Caramelised Onion Mashed Potatoes

Creamy, buttery mashed potatoes with sweet/savoury caramelised onions and smoky, salty bacon is an incredibly easy side dish to make.

Ingredients:

3 lbs potatoes, (russets or your favorite starchy potatoe)

2 lbs sweet onions, (regular onions will do if that's all you have)

1/2 lb bacon, cut into bits

1 cup water

1/3 cup butter

1 tsp garlic, minced

1/3 cup parsley, fresh

1 tsp thyme, dried

3 - 4 tbsp heavy cream

as desired salt and pepper

1 tbsp butter

Instructions:

Begin by peeling and slicing the onions thinly. Use a mandoline if you have one.

In a large pot over medium low heat, begin to saute the bacon bits. When they are 3/4 of the way crispy, remove the bacon onto a plate.

Leave the bacon fat in the pot, add the onions and begin to saute. This process is the longest, as you don't want to cook them over a high heat to rush the process because the sugars in the onions will make them burn.

Add a teaspoon or so of salt to the onions to assist in letting of the natural juices and aiding in the caramelization process. Continue stirring often to watch the process of the onions going from white to tan, to brown. The amount of onions will wilt down.

As you are sauteing the onions, peel the potatoes and cut into large chunks (quarters are fine). Transfer them to the instant pot using the trivet on the bottom of the pot.

Add the water

Set on manual pressure, for 14 minutes, being sure to move the toggle switch to the "sealing" position.

When the onions have nice light brown color, add back the bacon and finish sauteing. Add a 2 tbsp of butter, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix well. Take the onions off the heat when complete.

When the potatoes are done cooking, do a quick release and when the pin drops, use a set of tongs and carefully transfer the potatoes into a bowl.

Add the butter, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Mash well. Using small increments, add the cream to the potatoes to get a creamy (but not runny) consistency.

Transfer the potatoes to a 9 x 11 baking dish and smooth out the top. Add the onion and bacon mixture and spread evenly over the top of the potatoes.

Broil the potatoes for a few minutes to slightly crisp up the top. Be careful as the onions can burn very fast.



