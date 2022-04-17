Christians worldwide celebrate Easter and commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Jerusalem

Prayers echoed in the rotunda of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Sunday (April 17) as Christians from around the world were once again able to attend Easter Sunday mass after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Around 500 worshippers passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar as the site where Jesus is believed to have been crucified and resurrected.

The mass was led by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Israel has only recently started to allow foreign tourists to enter the country again.

The Holy Sepulchre lies at the heart of the Old City's Christian Quarter in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and later annexed. The Armenian, Catholic and Greek churches share custody, and the Coptic and Syrian churches have rights.

(Photograph:AFP)