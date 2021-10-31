Chrissy Teigen to Kourtney Kardashian: The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021 so far

Lizzo kicked off Halloween as the beloved Mandalorian character Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda. The singer looked completely unrecognizable as she painted her body green and wore a long blonde wig with large green ears attached to her head.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
The newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have inspired hundreds of couples this Halloween. The wild couple took things a step further by dressing up as another iconic couple: Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."
(Photograph:Twitter)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Halloween celebration is in full swing. For this year, Chrissy and John turned their sweet family into a spooky Addams Family. Legend, 42, channelled his inner Gomez and Teigen, 35, became his wife Morticia in a black gown.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber stunned everyone as she revealed multiple Britney Spears Halloween costumes. The model recreated some of the most iconic and well-known looks of the singer.
In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Halloweekend. the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is completely unrecognizable as Pinhead from the 1987 horror movie 'Hellraiser.' Stallion posted her Halloween costume on Sunday and wrote, "Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,".
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner shared her Halloween costume a little early this year. Taking her Instagram account, Jenner shared a series of photos dressed in a corpse bride costume.
In the pictures, the 25-year-old donned a white thong and bra with fishnet gloves, platform heels and pearls around her neck.