Chrissy Teigen to Kourtney Kardashian: The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021 so far

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have inspired hundreds of couples this Halloween. The wild couple took things a step further by dressing up as another iconic couple: Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."

(Photograph:Twitter)