/Chris Pine turns 45! Princes Diaries 2 to Wonder Woman, Best film performances

As the Hollywood actor Chris Pine turns 45 today, here are a few of the best performances he has delivered through films, across any genre.
Chris Pine's acting skills with compelling stories have definitely made everyone fall in love with him. His iconic role as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, voice work as Peter Parker in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and his charming portrayal of protagonist Edgin Darvis in Dungeons & Dragons are still etched in everyone's minds. Let's take a look at a few of the popular films he has been featured in.
The 2004 film and sequel to The Princess Diaries tells the story of Princess Mia, who is in a fix when Viscount Mabrey, an egocentric nobleman, hinders her coronation, stating that an unmarried woman cannot become a queen. However, Mia and her grandmother devise a plan.
The 2009 film tells the story of James Kirk, a brash young man, and Spock, an alien with human and Vulcan blood, who join the crew of the USS Enterprise to combat Nero, a member of the Romulan race who wants to destroy multiple planets.
The superhero film based on DC comics tells the story of Princess Diana of an all-female Amazonian race, who rescues US pilot Steve. Upon learning of a war, she ventures into the world of men to stop Ares, the god of war, from destroying mankind. The film also has a sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984.
The romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan as the female lead revolves around Ashley, who meets Jake at a party and soon learns her good luck has been swapped with his bad fortune. Jake, too, realizes the change in his fortune and decides to make Ashley fall in love with him.
The fantasy heist comedy film tells the story of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
The action thriller follows the story of Jack Ryan, a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps, who travels to Russia to check on a businessman named Cherevin. However, he ends up uncovering a dangerous terrorist attack plot.
The thriller film starring former One Direction star Harry Styles in a key role tells the story of Jack and Alice's ideal life in the quaint town of Victory, which begins to unfurl as she starts questioning her surroundings. It ultimately leads her to clash with the founder of the place, Frank.