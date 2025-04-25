Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli seven batters with most sixes in IPL history

7. Kieron Pollard – 223 Sixes
Kieron Pollard, the powerful all-rounder from the West Indies, who has clobbered 223 sixes in 171 innings across 189 matches, primarily playing for the Mumbai Indians.
6. David Warner – 236 Sixes
David Warner, the Australian dynamo, occupies the sixth position. In 184 matches, he has hit 236 sixes, showcasing his consistency and aggressive approach at the top.
5. AB de Villiers – 251 Sixes
Fifth on the list is AB de Villiers, the South African innovator known for his 360-degree stroke play. Though retired, his 251 sixes in 170 innings from 184 matches remain a testament to his unmatched flair.
4. MS Dhoni – 260 Sixes
MS Dhoni, the legendary finisher and former Chennai Super Kings captain, ranks fourth with 260 sixes in 229 innings over 264 matches. His calm presence and brute strength in the death overs have often turned games in CSK’s favor.
3. Virat Kohli – 285 Sixes
Hot on his heels is Virat Kohli, who has found a new rhythm in recent seasons. With 285 sixes in 244 innings across 252 matches, Kohli continues to be a vital force at the top of the order.
2. Rohit Sharma – 295 Sixes
Rohit Sharma has consistently delivered as both an opener and captain and in playing 257 matches and batting in 252 innings, the former Mumbai Indians captain has hit an impressive 295 sixes, making him the Indian player with the most sixes in IPL history.
1. Chris Gayle – 357 Sixes
Chris Gayle has smashed a total of 357 sixes in just 142 matches, a record that remains untouched despite him not playing in recent seasons. His ability to clear the boundary with ease set a benchmark for power-hitting in the league.