/Chokher Bali to Do Bigha Zameen: On Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, 7 films based on the bard's writing

It is Nobel laureate Ranbindranath Tagore's birth anniversary today. The bard's work continues to inspire artists more than 100 years on. One of the most well known and celebrated writers in the world, Tagore's work inspired several iconic films. Here, take a look.
Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s work has inspired many cinematic titles in several languages over the years. Some have been able to capture the true essence of the writer’s story, while others have based their screenplays on Tagore’s stories and given it their own spin. On the poet laureate’s birth anniversary, we take a look at some of the films based on his writings.
Milan is probably the earliest screen adaptation of Tagore’s work in Hindi cinema. It is based on the story Noukadubi and featured Dilip Kumar, Mira Misra, Ranjan and Pahari Sanyal in key roles. The story revolves around a young law student who is forced into an arranged marriage despite being in love with someone else. A terrible boat accident changes his life completely.
Based on Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Dui Bigha Jomi, Bimal Roy’s classic film is considered an important film in the early years of parallel cinema in India. The film is also a trend setter and continues to inspire generations of writers, directors and actors. Do Bigha Zameen featured Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy in lead roles.
Perhaps one of Tagore's most adapted stories in multiple languages across generations, Kabuliwala has been adapted in different decades by different filmmakers. The 1961 film featured Balraj Sahni who played the role of an Afghan dry-fruit vendor who sees his daughter in a young stranger and forms a bond with her.
Satyajit Ray’s iconic film was based on Tagore’s novel Nastanirh. The film featured Madhabu Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee and did rounds of several international film festivals. The film revolved around a lonely housewife, her unfulfilled desires and her relationship with her husband’s cousin.
Lekin was based loosely on Tagore’s story Kshudhit Pashaan and featured Dimple Kapadia and Vinod Khanna in the lead. The film was helmed by Gulzar and narrated the story of a man Sameer who finds himself drawn towards a girl called Reva whose existence is questionable.
Starring Jaya Bhaduri, Swarup Dutt and Kamini Kaushal, Uphaar was based on the short story named Samapti (The End). Jaya played the childish Minood who gets tied into a marital relationship she doesn’t have the maturity to understand or fulfil. The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 45th Academy Awards, but was not accepted as a nominee.
Rituparno Ghosh’s film was based on Tagore's 1903 novel by the same name and featured Aishwarya Rai in the lead role of a widow called Binodini. The film was well-received at various International Film Festivals and also won a National Award for Best Bengali Film in 2003. The film also featured Raima Sen and Prosenjit Chatterjee.