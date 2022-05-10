China's new aircraft carrier killer: Hypersonic missile to take on US warships

Updated: May 10, 2022, 04:13 PM(IST)

China has taken another giant step in launching an anti-ship ballistic missile. PLA Navy launched a YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missile from a destroyer.

China's YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missile

China has taken another step in launching an anti-ship ballistic missile. PLA Navy launched a YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missile from a destroyer.

Chinese media report said it is a "greater threat" than DF-21 and DF-26 missiles. Anti-ship missiles are key to China's dominance on the high seas.

The YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missile was launched from an H-6N bomber. The missile has a range nearly 180 miles.

(Photograph:AFP)