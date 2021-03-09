China's congress spins out barrage of bold and bizarre ideas

Widely viewed as a rubber-stamp for the nation's Communist Party rulers, China's annual parliament still spins out a barrage of bold and bizarre proposals which may hint at the thinking inside Beijing's cloistered corridors of power.

The week-long political spectacle sees about 3,000 appointed lawmakers meet, while another 2,000-odd advisers discuss ideas on how to iron out wrinkles in China's business and social fabric.

The latter group -- known as the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), includes business tycoons such as Netease founder Ding Lei, Yao Ming of NBA fame, and technocrats such as Gao Fu, the head China's centre for disease control.

Most of their proposals fall by the wayside, but some later emerge into law.

Here are a few recommendations that have made waves on Chinese social media: