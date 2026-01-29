/China warns against Tehran strike, Germany says 'it's matter of weeks' amid Trump threats and Iran's pushback: Is war imminent?

China warned the US against any strike on Iran, saying military action would plunge West Asia into chaos. As Trump issues fresh threats, Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah and Houthis, warn of immediate retaliation, pushing US-Iran tensions to a critical flashpoint.
China warned the US against military adventurism in Iran. Calling Iran an "independent sovereign state", Chinese envoy to the United Nations, Fu Cong, told UNSC, that West Asia should not become "a wrestling ground for major power rivalry." “Any military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability, ” he said. Without naming the US, it said that the region should not become "a victim of geopolitical contests by countries outside the region." It urged al parties to abide by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a regime that can only hold onto power through sheer violence and terror against its own population. “It could be a matter of weeks but this regime has no legitimacy to govern the country,” Merz said amid US threats on Iran.
US President Donald Trump threatened Iran again, this time saying that “time is running out” and that the next attack will be “far worse.” He also revealed that Iran should strike a “nuclear deal” soon that ensures “no nuclear weapon.” Trump's warning came after he deployed two “armada” in international waters near Iran.
Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that Tehran’s forces have their “fingers on the trigger" and are ready to respond “immediately and forcefully" to any US military action-. Contrary to US claims, Iran also said that it had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations. However, Iran's mission to the United States said that Tehran is ready for dialogues with Washington - but with mutual respect.
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned that “a war on Iran will ignite the region." Hezbollah vowed to defend Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It also expressed concerns over reports stating that group leaders may be attacked in case of strike. It called on supporters to unite “in the face of American-Zionist sabotage and threats.” Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, has also warned of a “total war” if Iran is attacked. Houthi rebels threatened new attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea corridor
Tensions between Iran and the US have reached a fever pitch with several high-risk "flashpoints". While it has been about internal protest in Iran over economic condition and regime's brutal crackdown, Trump's latest post has taken it back to 2025, when the US and Iran negotiated a nuclear deal but was not successful in doing so.