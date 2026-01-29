/China warns against Tehran strike, Germany says 'it's matter of weeks' amid Trump threats and Iran's pushback: Is war imminent?

China warned the US against military adventurism in Iran. Calling Iran an "independent sovereign state", Chinese envoy to the United Nations, Fu Cong, told UNSC, that West Asia should not become "a wrestling ground for major power rivalry." “Any military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability, ” he said. Without naming the US, it said that the region should not become "a victim of geopolitical contests by countries outside the region." It urged al parties to abide by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs.