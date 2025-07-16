/China, Russia, Pakistan: Which country leads the combat tank fleet in 2025? India's rank will surprise you

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report suggests that the global military expenditure rose by 37 percent between 2015 and 2025. Along with aircraft, most of the nation are looking to advance their military segment by placing more numbers of combat tanks.
One of the largest crude oil-producing country also holds the 10th spot in the world in terms of tank fleet, with a total of 1,713 battle tanks. The Karrar is considered the most advanced domestically produced tank of Iran. Along with the Karrar tank, the Zulfiqar tank is also indigenous.
South Korea's estimated combat tank fleet contains a total of 2,236, which makes the nation rank 9th globally in 2025. The K2 Black Panther is considered the most advanced tank in South Korea.
Türkiye possesses the 8th largest tank fleet, with a total of 2,238 battle tanks. This fleet includes various models like the Leopard 1, Leopard 2, M60 Sabra, M60 Patton, and M48 Patton tanks.
With 2,627 main tank fleets, Pakistan also comes under the top country with the most tanks, holding the 7th spot. The Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) of Pakistan launched a project in 2024 to develop an Active Protection System (APS) for main battle tanks (MBTs), marking a significant step towards improving the capabilities of its armored fleet.
Egypt has a total of 3,620 main global tank fleets, out of which 1,130 are modern US M1A1s. This helps the EAF to stand as a country with one of the world's largest tank fleets.
India possesses a fleet of around 4,201 combat tanks, which includes different models such as the Arjun, T-90, and T-72 tanks. These models have helped India achieve more military capabilities to counter any security threats.
With 4,344 tanks, North Korea holds 4th spot by making its military more powerful. In 2024, North Korea has unveiled a new Main Battle Tank (MBT), similar to modern Western equivalents.
The USA has a total of 4,640 global tank fleets, which marks it as the third-most powerful nation in tanks. Majorities of these are M1A2 Abrams tanks, which are a formidable main battle tank used by the US Army. Along with the M1A2, the US also has reserve tanks.
Russia holds the second spot with a strength of around 5,750 combat tanks fleet. Based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform, Object 148 is a Russian fourth-generation main battle tank (MBT).
China topped the list with around 6,800 tank fleets in total. Currently, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is marked as the largest active service main battle tank (MBT) force in the world.