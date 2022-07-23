China on alert amid extreme heatwave

Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:02 AM(IST)

In the western region of Xinjiang, accelerated glacial melt through poses risks to rivers and dams

China's 'big heat'

China will suffer the return of more heatwaves over the next 10 days from east to west, with some coastal cities already on their highest alert level and inland regions warning of dam failure risks because of melting glaciers.

A sharp temperature spike is expected on Saturday, before building up into heatwaves, defined as periods of atypically hot weather of three days or more. This Saturday is the day of the "big heat" in the Chinese Almanac based on the lunar calendar.

(Photograph:AFP)