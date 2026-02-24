/China-Iran supersonic missile deal nears completion: Could it threaten USS Abraham Lincoln & USS Gerald R. Ford?

Although limited public information is available about the missile, a supersonic anti-ship missile such as the CM-302 is specifically designed to target large surface vessels, including aircraft carriers. Travelling at high speed and potentially launched in coordinated salvos, such weapons are intended to compress reaction time for shipborne air defence systems. However, US carrier strike groups operate within layered defensive networks that include Aegis-equipped destroyers, electronic warfare aircraft, interceptor missiles and airborne early warning platforms such as the E-2D Hawkeye. While the acquisition of the CM-302 would enhance Iran’s anti-access capabilities in confined waters such as the Gulf, any engagement with US supercarriers would depend on a complex interplay of detection, targeting and defensive countermeasures.