China eyes air show to display PLA Air Force firepower

China is set to host an airshow on September 28 in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province. The PLA Air Force (PLAAF) is set to showcase a number of fighter jets and combat equipment during the show.
According to China's PLA, the Bayi aerobatics team and Red Eagle aerobatic team will also be on display.
(Photograph:Reuters)
China's biggest air show
The PLAAF is apparently building an "integrated air and space capability" and has commissioned the J-20 and Y-20 aircraft to ensure "strategic early warning".
The mayor of host city Zhuhai had said earlier that it will be China's biggest air show. It will showcase homegrown civil and military aviation technology.
(Photograph:AFP)
China's Air Force gears up for air show
With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai mayor Huang Zhihao said.
On the military side, China's Air Force will put on flying displays and the locally made Wing Loong II drone will make its show debut.
(Photograph:AFP)
Foreign companies eye air show
On the civil side, foreign companies including Boeing Co, Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, CFM International, Honeywell International Inc and Embraer SA will attend via their domestic subsidiaries.
Boeing, which has been trying to get Chinese approval to return its 737 MAX to the skies after a two-year grounding will have a booth 11% larger than last time, Huang said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Europe vs China
China has been working to produce more competitive aerospace products at a time of growing trade tensions with the West.
The United States and Europe in June had called a truce in a 17-year aircraft trade war so they can focus on challenging Chinese subsidies.
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China's (COMAC) C919 is designed to compete against the 737 MAX and A320 families, with COMAC aiming for Chinese certification by the end of the year.
(Photograph:AFP)
