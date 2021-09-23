China eyes air show to display PLA Air Force firepower

PLA Air Force (PLAAF) is set to showcase a number of fighter jets and combat equipment during the show.

PLAAF to showcase fighter jets

China is set to host an airshow on September 28 in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province. The PLA Air Force (PLAAF) is set to showcase a number of fighter jets and combat equipment during the show.

According to China's PLA, the Bayi aerobatics team and Red Eagle aerobatic team will also be on display.

(Photograph:Reuters)