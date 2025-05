(Photograph: Netflix )

Mindhunter

Those who are fascinated by the psychological profiling of serial killers and the darker aspects of the human mind absolutely must check out this show. It explores the origins of criminal psychology within the FBI as agents interview serial killers in prison to discern their motives. The focus is not so much on stalking as in "You," but rather the various reasons why an individual would commit an act of extreme violence, giving it an even more disturbing undertone.