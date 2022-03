Chile to embark on new path of greater social equality after two years of turmoil

But Chile looks set to embark on a new path of greater social equality as leftist Gabriel Boric takes over the presidency on Friday with the country at a crossroads.

Long considered a Latin American paragon of stability and growth, Chile has been in turmoil for more than two years since protests pushed the country to redraft its dictatorship-era constitution.

From dictatorship to democracy

In 1973, General Augusto Pinochet toppled Socialist president Salvador Allende in a military coup. Allende committed suicide in the presidential palace as troops closed in.

Pinochet imposed a right-wing dictatorship that lasted for 17 years, during which at least 3,200 people were killed or disappeared. Some 38,000 were tortured.

The general lost a 1988 plebiscite on remaining in power. He handed the reins to democratically elected Patricio Aylwin in 1990, but remained head of the armed forces until 1998.

Pinochet died in 2006 without standing trial for atrocities committed under his regime.

In 2006, Socialist Michelle Bachelet, who herself had been tortured, became Chile's first female president.

Reelected in 2013, she was constitutionally barred from standing for a third time and was appointed UN human rights commissioner in 2018.

The 2017 elections were won by conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera, who had already been president from 2010 to 2014.

Last year, MPs voted to impeach Pinera over the sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks, but the Senate refused to put him on trial.

In December 2021, Boric defeated far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast in a run-off to become Chile's youngest ever president at 36.

