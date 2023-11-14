Children's Day Special: From Sridevi, Hritik Roshan: Actors who started off as a child artist

| Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

On Children's Day, we celebrate innocence and joy of childhood. In the world of entertainment, some child artists have not only captured our hearts during their early years but have also managed to transition seamlessly into successful careers as adult actors. Here's a list of successful actors today who started off as child artists:

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu made his debut as a child actor in 1993 and went on to charm audiences with his performances in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Kunal has successfully transitioned to adult roles and is known for his versatility. He has delivered memorable performances in films like Go Goa Gone and Lootcase, showcasing his talent and comic timing.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Hrithik Roshan

No one knew that a geeky looking young boy would become a successful star years later and be labelled the Greek God of Bollywood. We are talking about Hrithik Roshan who started off as a child actor in films like Bhagwan Dada (1986). Hrithik's breakthrough as an adult actor came with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), and since then, he has been a force to reckon with in the industry. From the Krrish series to Super 30, Hrithik continues to captivate audiences with his acting prowess.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sridevi

The late Sridevi started her acting career as a child artist in the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai (1967). Sridevi's journey as an adult actor is legendary. She ruled the silver screen with iconic performances in films like Chandni, Mr. India and Mom, proving her timeless talent.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik, the renowned singer, began his singing journey when he was just four. He made his debut as a child singer in Bollywood in 2007 with the song "Bum Bum Bole" from the movie Taare Zameen Par, under the musical direction of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Armaan's voice has also been featured in the English version of My Name Is Khan and the radio version of Slumdog Millionaire for BBC Radio 1, where he voiced the character of Salim. He has created a buzz with his incredible voice and songs in almost nine languages. Some of his famous songs include "Naina", "Sooraj Dooba Hai", "Main Hoon Hero Tera," and many more.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Hansika Motwani

Hansika began her acting career as a child artist in the TV series Shaka Laka Boom Boom (2001-2004). Hansika has established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry. With hits like Desamuduru (2007) and Singam II (2013), she remains a prominent figure in the world of cinema.

(Photograph: Twitter )