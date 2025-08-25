/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 7 batters with more Test runs than Cheteshwar Pujara

After Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats, here is a look at seven batters with the most runs for India in the Test format. The list features legendary names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.
Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the table with 15921 runs in 329 innings for India. The legendary batter is also the top scorer in the history of the game and smashed 51 hundreds and 68 fifties during his playing days for India.
Former India captain Rahul Dravid is next in line with 13265 runs in 284 innings, before announcing his retirement in 2012. Dravid, during his playing days, scored 36 hundreds in the red-ball format alongside 63 fifties.
Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar scored 10122 for India in the 1970s and 80s and was the first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in the Test format. Gavaskar’s unique achievement saw him score 34 hundreds and 45 fifties at an average of 51.12.
India’s most successful Test captain, Virat Kohli, is also part of the list, having scored 9230 runs in 210 innings. Kohli was at his fluent best and smashed 30 Test hundreds and 31 fifties for India in the format.
A legend of the game, VVS Laxman also has an impressive tally while representing India in red-ball cricket. Having helped India save many matches, Laxman scored 8781 runs in 225 innings and sits above Cheteshwar Pujara in the standings.
Virender Sehwag was one of the best batters in Indian cricket in the 2000s and scored 8503 runs in 178 innings for the national team. This included two triple hundreds alongside 23 hundreds for India in the Test format.
Sourav Ganguly also makes the list of Indian batters with the most runs, than Cheteshwar Pujara, having enjoyed a stellar career. Ganguly was India’s best captain before MS Dhoni’s rise and scored 7212 runs in 188 innings.