'Chernobyl, Fukushima and more': Top 7 most radioactive places on Earth that you shouldn't visit

Fukushima, Japan

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, overwhelmed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility. This caused three reactors to fail. What followed was, radioactive water being poured into the Pacific Ocean, while hydrogen explosions further damaged containment structures. The site, despite in full shutdown, continues to leak radiation. It is expected that decommissioning efforts will take over 40 years. Thousands were evacuated post the incident, but marine contamination remains a long-term concern.