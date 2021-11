43% excess rain

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall.

With heavy rains in catchment areas of Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the water in Mettur Dam crossed 116 feet on Sunday as against the capacity of 120 feet.

The water level in reservoirs in Coimbatore also increased following heavy rains. The present water level in Sholayar is at 160.27 feet, wherein the height of the reservoir is at 165 feet.

(Photograph:PTI)