/Chenab Rail Bridge: World's highest railway arch bridge inaugurated by PM Modi - In Pics

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 21:58 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 21:59 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jammu and Kashmir, where he inaugurated Chenab and Anji bridges and flagged two new Vande Bharat trains in the valley.
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge, built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. After inspection, Prime Minister Modi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh.
Chenab Rail Bridge inaugurated
While addressing the people of Kashmir, he said, “Several generations in Jammu and Kashmir passed away waiting for railway connectivity. Today, the dream of lakhs of people of J&K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete.”
World's highest railway arch bridge
Chenab Rail Bridge, inaugurated today, is situated at a height of 359 meters above the river. It is the world's highest railway arch bridge. The engineering of the bridge can withstand seismic and wind conditions. This marvel has a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge.
'Tricolour flies high over the Chenab Rail Bridge!'
"The Tricolour flies high over the Chenab Rail Bridge! It’s a feeling of immense pride that this bridge seamlessly blends ambition with execution, reflecting India’s growing capability to build futuristic infrastructure in the most challenging terrains," said PM Modi
Travel time to be reduced by 2-3 hours
The bridge will be the key connector between Jammu and Srinagar. Two Vande Bharat trains were also inaugurated on Friday (June 6) which will be moving on the bridge. The journey will take 3 hours between Katra and Srinagar, which will reduce the travel time by 2-3 hours.