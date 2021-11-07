Cheeku, Gabbar, Steyn Gun, Whispering Death: Cricketers and their iconic sobriquets

Cheeku

Maybe one of the most popular nicknames in the Indian camp, 'Cheeku' is none other than India's star player Virat Kohli. He once told in an interview that he got the nickname when he used to play domestic cricket because of his chubby cheeks as his coach started calling him by the cute name. Virat had also revealed that he got the name from a cartoon character — the rabbit from the comic book 'Champak'.

(Photograph:AFP)