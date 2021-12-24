Check out Christmas art made by Kashmiri artisans

Waiting for Christmas

(Image: Idrees Lone) "Christmas is a very big festival and we get a lot of work during the period. We make Christmas balls, bells, and other decorative pieces. We wait for this festival for months and start preparing three months from the festival. If someone wants special designs, then we take orders six months before the festival. There are orders in lakhs for these balls and bells," said Maqbool Jan.



(Photograph:WION)