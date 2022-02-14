Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez & other celebrities spotted at Super Bowl 2022

Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the A-listers who attended the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The two had a great time and were filmed dancing in the stands during the game.
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry attended Super Bowl LVI with his cousin Princess Eugenie in California nearly two years after he moved to the US.
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson introduced the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. ''Finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles!'' the 49-year-old superstar said.
Drake
A night after, Drake hosted an epic pre-Super Bowl party, which had a ton of celebrity guests including Chloe Bailey, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, and others, he was spotted watching the Super Bowl football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals from a suite at SoFi Stadium.
Jay Z
Jay-Z attended the 2022 Super Bowl with a special guest! The 52-year-old rapper was spotted walking on the field before the game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon (February 13) in Inglewood, Calif with his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday and together they cheered for the matched.
Kanye West
Kanye West attended the big game in an all-black look with his daughter North and son Saint, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.