/Check out 5 potential candidates to replace Rohit as India’s new ODI captain

From Shubman Gill to Hardik Pandya, here are five potential candidates who could replace Rohit Sharma as Team India's new ODI captain.
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer leads the chart for potential candidates for India’s ODI captaincy after Rohit Sharma. A proven captain and a match-winner, Iyer’s captaincy credentials are not new to anyone, having tasted success with different teams, including in the IPL. With age on his side and a calm head on his shoulders, he can be a perfect replacement for Rohit as the new ODI captain.
Another name, or perhaps among the first to pop up in everyone’s mind, is ace batter Shubman Gill. Having just assumed Test captaincy, Gill is on course to become Team India’s all-format skipper. Although he hasn’t led India enough in white-ball matches, glimpses of his leadership skills in the UK were enough for the selectors to bestow their trust on him.
An unlikely contender but never to be ruled out, KL Rahul is next on this list. Having grabbed the keeper-batter slot in the ODIs since Pant’s accident, Rahul hasn’t let the chance slip. Although his numbers speak volumes of his cricket experience, a lack of it wearing the captain’s hat could become a hindrance.
The most exciting aspect of Pandya’s captaincy is the daring nature of it. Someone with a never-give-up attitude, Pandya holding the reins of Indian cricket, could be a different ball game altogether. With plenty of IPL captaincy experience on his back, Pandya could potentially be India’s next ODI captain.
The last, however, not the least, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah, could be another potential candidate for Team India’s ODI captaincy. Since India’s road to the 2027 ODI WC will have tons of One-Dayers, and assuming Bumrah stays fit to play all, allowing him to lead could unearth plenty of unexplored sides of this team, helping them shape into a fighting unit.