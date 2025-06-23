/Charred buildings, missiles in the sky and Trump: 10 days of Iran-Israel war, images show how it unfolded

US in an unprecedented strike hit three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran. Trump warned that the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. Iran said that there is no room for diplomacy as US betrayed diplomacy. US strike came even as Trump's self imposed ‘two week’ deadline. In pic, Trump is seen with VP JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ahead of his address to the nation.