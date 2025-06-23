/Charred buildings, missiles in the sky and Trump: 10 days of Iran-Israel war, images show how it unfolded

10 days ago, Israel struck Iran under Operation Rising Lion, now US has also entered the war. How this war in West Asia unfolded in the past 10 days: IN PICS
10 days ago, Israel struck Iran under Operation Rising Lion, now US has also entered the war. Both Israel and US have hit Iran's nuclear sites, with America even adding that it is in war with Iran's nuclear program and not Iran
Israel struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex early Friday, in an unprecedented attack that has killed several of Iran’s most powerful figures. Image shows a building in Tehran after Israel's strike
Stating that it has 'right to respond, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, hitting Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. In 10 days, it has launched 20 waves of missiles against Israel. In picture, missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Tubas
Escalation of the situation continued with both Iran and Israel attacking each other. Destruction was seen in Israel as Iranian missiles hit Weizmann Institute of Science and Soroka hospital. Meanwhile, Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Force were killed by Israel.
Israel threatened that the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would bring end to the war. US president Donald Trump also said that they know the exact location of Khamenei but would not kill him “for now.” Meanwhile, Khamenei warned US from joining Israel in its offensive. In picture, a rescuer evacuates a dog from an impacted site in Tel Aviv.
US in an unprecedented strike hit three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran. Trump warned that the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. Iran said that there is no room for diplomacy as US betrayed diplomacy. US strike came even as Trump's self imposed ‘two week’ deadline. In pic, Trump is seen with VP JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ahead of his address to the nation.
Iran has said that it has all rights to respond after the US violated international laws by hitting Iran. It also said that hitting Iranian nuclear facilities is "unforgivable.' In pic, People attend a protest against the US attack on nuclear sites, in Tehran.