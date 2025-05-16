LOGIN

Charming Companions: Exploring Cat Breeds That Steal Hearts

Wion Web Desk
Written By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 16, 2025, 06:06 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The Maine Coon is a large and fluffy breed with a friendly demeanour and tufted ears. It is a favourite among those who love affectionate and playful feline companions. Animals | Photos
Ragdoll cat
1 / 12
(Photograph:)

Ragdoll cat

The ragdoll cat is sleek and beautiful, with a friendly and affectionate personality. It is one of the largest domestic cats and one of the cutest cat breeds.
Selkirk rex
2 / 12
(Photograph:)

Selkirk rex

Selkirk rex rather resembles a stuffed animal, thanks to their rounded face and curly, tussled coat. This cute breed is easygoing and affectionate, generally getting along very well with children, other cats, and cat-friendly dogs.
American bobtail
3 / 12
(Photograph:)

American bobtail

American bobtails are unmistakable. They have short, stubby tails and the look of a wildcat. Despite their wild looks, American bobtails are quite sweet and affectionate. They’re sometimes referred to as the golden retrievers of the feline world.
Bengal Cat
4 / 12
(Photograph:)

Bengal Cat

Bengals are very active, intelligent, and friendly cats that need more exercise than many other feline breeds. This breed originated from a hybrid cross between an Asian leopard cat and a domestic house cat.
Maine coon
5 / 12
(Photograph:)

Maine coon

Another large cat breed, Maine coons exude elegance. They have long, sleek coats that come in a variety of color combinations. They’re great with kids, other pets, and people of all ages.
British shorthair
6 / 12
(Photograph:)

British shorthair

Scottish fold cats have very friendly, sweet personalities and they are outgoing and affectionate with their families, including children and other household pets.
Ragdoll cat
7 / 12
(Photograph:)

Ragdoll cat

The ragdoll cat is sleek and beautiful, with a friendly and affectionate personality. It is one of the largest domestic cats and one of the cutest cat breeds.
Selkirk rex
8 / 12
(Photograph:)

Selkirk rex

Selkirk rex rather resembles a stuffed animal, thanks to their rounded face and curly, tussled coat. This cute breed is easygoing and affectionate, generally getting along very well with children, other cats, and cat-friendly dogs.
American bobtail
9 / 12
(Photograph:)

American bobtail

American bobtails are unmistakable. They have short, stubby tails and the look of a wildcat. Despite their wild looks, American bobtails are quite sweet and affectionate. They’re sometimes referred to as the golden retrievers of the feline world.
Bengal Cat
10 / 12
(Photograph:)

Bengal Cat

Bengals are very active, intelligent, and friendly cats that need more exercise than many other feline breeds. This breed originated from a hybrid cross between an Asian leopard cat and a domestic house cat.
Maine coon
11 / 12
(Photograph:)

Maine coon

Another large cat breed, Maine coons exude elegance. They have long, sleek coats that come in a variety of color combinations. They’re great with kids, other pets, and people of all ages.
British shorthair
12 / 12
(Photograph:)

British shorthair

Scottish fold cats have very friendly, sweet personalities and they are outgoing and affectionate with their families, including children and other household pets.