Published: May 16, 2025, 06:06 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The Maine Coon is a large and fluffy breed with a friendly demeanour and tufted ears. It is a favourite among those who love affectionate and playful feline companions. Animals | Photos
Ragdoll cat
The ragdoll cat is sleek and beautiful, with a friendly and affectionate personality. It is one of the largest domestic cats and one of the cutest cat breeds.
Selkirk rex
Selkirk rex rather resembles a stuffed animal, thanks to their rounded face and curly, tussled coat. This cute breed is easygoing and affectionate, generally getting along very well with children, other cats, and cat-friendly dogs.
American bobtail
American bobtails are unmistakable. They have short, stubby tails and the look of a wildcat. Despite their wild looks, American bobtails are quite sweet and affectionate. They’re sometimes referred to as the golden retrievers of the feline world.
Bengal Cat
Bengals are very active, intelligent, and friendly cats that need more exercise than many other feline breeds. This breed originated from a hybrid cross between an Asian leopard cat and a domestic house cat.
Maine coon
Another large cat breed, Maine coons exude elegance. They have long, sleek coats that come in a variety of color combinations. They’re great with kids, other pets, and people of all ages.
British shorthair
Scottish fold cats have very friendly, sweet personalities and they are outgoing and affectionate with their families, including children and other household pets.
