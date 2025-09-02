/Charlie Sheen birthday special: Friends, Wall Street and more, best films and shows of Golden Globe awardee

On the occasion of Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen's 60th birthday, here are some of the popular films and shows he has featured in.
Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen made his breakthrough with several films, including Red Dawn and Platoon. He also made his prominent place in the industry with his performance in the popular sitcom Two and a Half Men. Let's check out some of the best films and shows he has been part of.
The popular sitcom, having 12 seasons, follows the story of Charlie Harper, whose life turns upside down after his divorced brother Alan moves in with him. Opposite to each other, the brothers' love-hate relationship survives all trials and tribulations.
The cult classic show tells the story of the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, as they indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and exciting. Charlie Sheen had a guest appearance and played the role of 'the one with the chicken pox, and Phoebe's old flame, Ryan.
The show tells the story of Ferris Bueller, a high school student, who fakes sickness to stay at home and spends the rest of the day with his best friend and girlfriend. Meanwhile, his dean tries to spy on him.
The film tells the story of Bud Fox, a junior stockbroker, who wants to impress his idol Gordon Gekko, engages in insider trading, and quickly rises up the ladder at Wall Street. However, he soon finds his life falling apart.
The American war film is about a young American volunteer who deals with the horrors of warfare and morally ambiguous politics when he watches the soldiers in his platoon patrol, fight, and die in the jungles of Vietnam.
The film tells the story of Lucas, who is an unusually bright teenager whose nerdy looks and meek demeanor make him a favorite target for bullies. His life at school seems to improve when he befriends Maggie, a cute new girl whose love interest, Cappie, protects him from harassment.