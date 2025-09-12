/Charlie Kirk shooter's Discord chats reveal rifle, bullet inscriptions and disguise plans

Cox said Robinson’s roommate provided access to the messages from an account named ‘Tyler with an emoji’ which described retrieving and concealing a rifle, altering clothing to avoid detection and preparing ammunition.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed in a press briefing that investigators traced critical evidence to Discord messages sent by a Discord account believed to be of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Cox said Robinson’s roommate provided access to the messages from an account named ‘Tyler with an emoji’ which described retrieving and concealing a rifle, altering clothing to avoid detection and preparing ammunition.
According to Governor Cox, the Discord messages from "Tyler" stated described Robinson retrieving a rifle from a “drop point,” concealing it in a bush and wrapping it in a towel. The chats also mentioned attaching a scope, engraving bullets and highlighting that the rifle was “unique.” The detail and sequencing of these exchanges, investigators said, demonstrated both forethought and an effort to conceal movements.
The account given in the Discord logs was corroborated by physical evidence. Law enforcement later recovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the suspected escape route by Utah Valley University. The weapon was fitted with a scope mount, aligning with the descriptions found in the messages.
Governor Cox stated that investigators recovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark towel, fitted with a scope mount. He added that Three unfired casings were also retrieved, each carrying inscriptions, including the phrase “Notices bulges owo'.
Cox further noted that three unfired casings also bore markings. These included the words “Hey fascist! Catch!”, lyrics from the song Bella Ciao, and another phrase and "if you read this you are gay lmao".
The roommate not only showed investigators the Discord exchanges with the account with the name "Tyler" but also permitted them to photograph the chat.
Alongside the roommate’s evidence, family members of Robinson provided additional context to investigators. According to Governor Cox, relatives observed that Robinson had become ‘more political’ in recent years. One family dinner in early September was recalled in particular, during which Robinson criticised Kirk’s forthcoming appearance in Utah, saying he viewed him as 'spreading hate.'