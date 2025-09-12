Governor Cox stated that investigators recovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark towel, fitted with a scope mount. He added that Three unfired casings were also retrieved, each carrying inscriptions, including the phrase “Notices bulges owo'.

Cox further noted that three unfired casings also bore markings. These included the words “Hey fascist! Catch!”, lyrics from the song Bella Ciao, and another phrase and "if you read this you are gay lmao".